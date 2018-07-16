हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Milk supply in Mumbai, Pune hit as farmers’ protest begins in Maharashtra

Demanding a direct subsidy of Rs5 a litre and goods and services tax (GST) waiver for butter and milk powder, milk farmers started halting the supply of milk across Maharashtra on Sunday evening. The stir is likely to hit the supply in Mumbai and Pune.

Jul 16, 2018, 15:46 PM IST
