Mob lynchers shall be hanged till death : Supreme Court

The Apex court of India has said that it won't tolerate 'Mobocracy' and has asked the parliament to draft new law against mob lynching. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 17, 2018, 18:40 PM IST
Video

