हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mob Lynching: Opposition lashes out at government

Home Minister Rajnath Singh told Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the government is concerned about the rise in mob lynching incidents and that it is ready to bring a law if the situation necessitates. Singh reiterated the statement he made in the Parliament last week that the biggest incident of lynching happened in 1984.

Jul 24, 2018, 15:12 PM IST
Next
Video

Jamiat-e-ulema-e-Hind corners govt on mob lynching

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close