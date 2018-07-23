हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mob lynchings: Centre forms high-level committee to suggest ways to curb violence

The central government on Monday set up a four-member committee to examine whether the country needs a separate law to curb lynching and mob violence. The committee will look into the incidents of mob violence and lynchings and submit recommendations on ways to tackle the challenge. The panel, to be headed by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba, has to submit its recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi within four weeks.

Jul 23, 2018, 20:40 PM IST
