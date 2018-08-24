हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mobile Reporter: A Whatsapp group that helps educate slum children

A Whatsapp group named 'Siyahi' formed by young professionals are funding and helping slum children in Delhi's RK Puram area to get them basic education.

Aug 24, 2018, 13:36 PM IST
Next
Video

Positive News: Watch positive news stories of the day

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close