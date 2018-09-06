हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mobile Reporter: "The Humanity Group" is helping people by donating blood

This group called "The Humanity Group" is helping people by donating blood. It has almost helped 5000 people in need. Watch video to know more:

Sep 06, 2018, 08:22 AM IST
