हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Mobile Reporter: WhatsApp group 'Jaagte Raho' that helps poor for their treatments

In this section of Mobile reporter the story is about a person in Madhya Pradesh who has created a WhatsApp group 'Jaagte Raho' that helps poor for their treatments. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 05, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
Next
Video

UP govt sends proposal to change names of three airports in Uttar Pradesh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close