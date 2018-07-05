हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Modi government approves hike in MSP for all kharif crops of 2018-19 season

This is a segment of Zee News which talks about hike in MSP for all kharif crops. Modi government has approved hike in MSP for all kharif crops of 2018-19 season. Watch this video for more information.

Jul 05, 2018, 12:40 PM IST
