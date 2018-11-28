हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Modi govt could not keep its promises in Madhya Pradesh: Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh

On the day of polling in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram, Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh said that Modi govt could not keep its promises in the state. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 28, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
