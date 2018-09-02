हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Modi releases Venkaiah Naidu's book on his first year as vice president

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Venkaiah Naidu's book, Moving On… Moving Forward: A Year in Office, on his experiences during the first year as the Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha

Sep 02, 2018, 18:02 PM IST
