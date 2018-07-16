हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Modi's Midnapore rally: PM Modi visits hospital to meet people injured by collapsing of a canopy

PM Modi reaches hospital to visit people injured after a part of the canopy collapses during the rally in West Bengal's Midnapore. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 16, 2018, 14:34 PM IST
