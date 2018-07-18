हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon Session: 'I think the Parliament's atmosphere will be fine' says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

The government and the opposition are set for a showdown in Parliament’s Monsoon Session which begins today. The session will conclude on August 10 and will see a total of 18 sittings.

Jul 18, 2018, 13:20 PM IST
