Monsoon Session: LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepts no-confidence motion against Modi govt

In what can be called as a major victory for the Opposition, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted the notices on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on the Day 1 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Wednesday.

Jul 18, 2018, 14:22 PM IST
