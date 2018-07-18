हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Monsoon Session: Opposition parties have assured us that they will cooperate, says Vijay Goel

As the government prepares to get key bills passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Congress, backed by several Opposition parties, moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government-led government.

Jul 18, 2018, 13:06 PM IST
Next
Video

Monsoon Session of Parliament: TDP MP demands special status for Andhra Pradesh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close