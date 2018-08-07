हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
More than 1000 people stuck in Rishikesh floods; NDRF ops on

More than 300 families are stranded in Rishikesh floods after incessant rain. NDRF operation to rescue them is still on. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 07, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
