हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

More than 300 people injured; 5 killed in an accident in Rajasthan

During a tractor race in Dhan mandi's stadium. A stadium's stand collapsed killing 5 people and 50 people are injured

Jul 29, 2018, 20:28 PM IST
Next
Video

Taal Thok Ke: Rainwater in Nalanda medical college ICU shows Nitish Kumar's false promises

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close