Moring Breaking: 18 dead, highways closed as rains pound Himachal

At least 18 people were killed in Himachal Pradesh as the state experienced incessant rains since Sunday evening. Traffic was also disrupted on several highways as the rain fury led to havoc in various parts of the state on Monday.

Aug 14, 2018, 09:14 AM IST
