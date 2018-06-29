हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mornign Breaking: Yogi wears saffron turban, just like the last Prophet of Islam: RSS leader

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar said that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wears a saffron turban, just like the last prophet of Islam.

Jun 29, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
