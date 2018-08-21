हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: 12-year-old gangraped, killed by 4 men in Uttarkashi

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and killed by four men in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Friday. The incident that happened in Bhakra village triggered protests by locals.

Aug 21, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Intolerance, bigotry anathema to Indian constitution, says Manmohan Singh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close