Zee News
Morning Breaking: 14-yr-old hung upside down, beaten for theft in UP

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly hung naked upside down and mercilessly thrashed for hours by the owner of a steel godown, who alleged that the minor had stolen a few steel pipes.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
