Morning Breaking: 15-day-old Karishma, India's first Ayushman Bharat baby

Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled National Health Protection Mission or Ayushman Bharat, a baby girl was born at the Kalpana Chawla Hospital in Haryana's Karnal district.

Sep 03, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
