हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: 16 rapes and an alleged killing in a shelter home in Muzaffarpur

A team of policemen in Bihar has dug up the grounds at a government shelter home where over 40 young girls were allegedly raped, to investigate the allegation that one girl was beaten to death and buried there. Out of the 21 reports of medical examination that have been submitted, rape of 16 girls have been confirmed by doctors, while reports are still not out on the rest of the girls who lived in the horror house in Muzaffarpur.

Jul 24, 2018, 09:26 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Politics heats up over Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes, RJD wants CBI inquiry

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close