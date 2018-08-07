हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: 17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike for pay revision today

17 lakh Maharashtra government employees will go on strike for pay revision today. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 07, 2018, 08:26 AM IST
Next
Video

News 100: PTI to hold parliamentary meeting today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close