Morning Breaking: 17 opposition parties demand voting via ballot paper in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

17 opposition parties demand voting via ballot paper in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as they do not have faith over EVM machines. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 03, 2018, 08:56 AM IST
