Morning Breaking: 2 die while cleaning tank at petrol pump in Model Town

Two labourers, aged between 25 and 30 years, died after they got into a tank at a petrol pump to clean it in northwest Delhi’s Model Town on Thursday evening.

Aug 10, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
