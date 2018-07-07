हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 26 girls rescued by Railway Uttar Pradesh police from child trafficking

The Government Railway Police rescued 26 minor girls from the Muzaffarpur-Bandra Awadh Express near Gorakhpur after a passenger used Twitter to alert them.

Jul 07, 2018, 10:06 AM IST
