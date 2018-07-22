हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: 29 newborns die due to medical negligence in Guna hospital

At least 29 newborns have died from July 1 to 21, and six within the last one week, at a Special Newborn Care Unit in Madhya Pradesh's Guna District Hospital, allegedly due to medical negligence.

Jul 22, 2018, 11:04 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: MLA Arjun Ram Meghwal, says lynchings being done to defame Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close