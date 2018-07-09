हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 4 of 12 boys trapped in flooded Thai cave rescued

Officials exhaled a collective sigh after the rescue of four young soccer players trapped in a vast and partially flooded cave in Thailand.

Jul 09, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
