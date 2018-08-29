हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 5 activists arrested for alleged maoist links

Multiple teams of Pune police conducted nationwide raids at homes of human rights activists, writers, lawyers on Tuesday morning to investigate their alleged links to the Bhima Koregaon violence that had erupted in Pune in January.

Aug 29, 2018, 12:20 PM IST
