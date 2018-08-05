हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 5 drone cameras used for surveillance during UP's Kanwar Yatra

Uttar Pradesh Police is using 5 drone cameras used for surveillance during UP's Kanwar Yatra. Watch the video to know more.

Aug 05, 2018, 09:46 AM IST
