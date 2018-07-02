हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 5 lynched in Maharashtra’s Dhule district on suspicion of being child lifters

Five persons were beaten to death in Dhule district in Maharashtra on suspicion of being part of a child-kidnapping gang. The incident took place on Sunday morning in Rainpada village in Sakri taluka, 350km northeast of Mumbai.

Jul 02, 2018, 09:28 AM IST
