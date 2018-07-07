हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: 6 children go missing from Pune madrasaa

Six children, who had come from Bihar to study in a Pune-based madrassa called Darul Uloom Chishtiya Jalaliya, went missing on July 3 under mysterious circumstances.

Jul 07, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: 26 girls rescued by Railway Uttar Pradesh police from child trafficking

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close