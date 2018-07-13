हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 6-feet long Python found in Mumbai's Bandra area; forest officials came to rescue

A 6-feet long Python was found in Mumbai's Bandra area after which police along with the forest officials came to rescue. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 13, 2018, 08:44 AM IST
