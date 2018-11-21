हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: 6 reported dead after explosion rocks Pulgaon Army Department in Wardha

At least six people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion near an ordnance depot in Maharashtra's Wardha district on Tuesday morning, officials said.The explosion took place around 7 am while ammunition was being unloaded for disposal, a Defence official said.

Nov 21, 2018, 08:24 AM IST
