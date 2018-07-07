हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: 7 Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Seven Maoists, including four with rewards on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Jul 07, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: 6 children go missing from Pune madrasaa

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close