हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: AAP calls chargesheet into chief secy attack ‘bogus’

The Delhi Police today filed its charge sheet before a court here in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were named as accused.

Aug 14, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Govt plans to hold elections in 11 states with 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close