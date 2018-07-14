हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Morning Breaking: After heavy rains Delhi man falls into a nullah and dies

After heavy rains Delhi man falls into a nullah and dies. His body was found after 5 hours of searching. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 14, 2018, 09:34 AM IST
Video

