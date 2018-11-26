हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Ajmer dargah bomb blast accused arrested in Gujarat after 11 years

The Gujarat ATS arrested an accused in the 2007 Ajmer dargah blast case. Suresh Nair, who was on the run, was held in Bharuch. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 26, 2018, 10:02 AM IST
Video

