हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Amit Mitra calls BJP 'militant entity'

Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a "militant entity", Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Amit Mitra on Thursday accused the latter of creating an emergency-like situation in the country.

Jun 29, 2018, 09:36 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Man offers shaving service for soldiers with silver razor

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close