Morning Breaking: Amit Shah, BJP can fight 2019 election alone

BJP president Amit Shah told party workers in Mumbai that they should prepare to fight the 2019 national elections alone in Maharashtra as the rift with ally Shiv Sena has widened.

Jul 23, 2018, 09:54 AM IST
