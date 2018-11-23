हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Amit Shah say, BJP will construct Ram Mandir for sure

"Ayodhya Ram Mandir case is pending in Supreme Court and hearing will start in January. So bringing an ordinance for Ram Mandir will be too early", said, BJP head Amit Shah in an exclusive interview to Zee News Editor Sudhir Chaudhary. Shah said BJP will begin construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya soon. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 08:44 AM IST
