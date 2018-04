Morning Breaking: Amit Shah takes dig at Congress at Rae Bareli

Standing in Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary constituency of Rae Bareilly on Saturday, BJP national president Amit Shah went for the jugular by saying that Rae Bareli’s condition belied the fact that some Congress stalwarts had got elected from there. In contrast, he said, BJP would take Rae Bareli on development path if people voted the party in.