हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Amnesty International withdraws human rights award from Aung San Suu Kyi

On 11 November, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Kumi Naidoo wrote to Aung San Suu Kyi to inform her the organization is revoking the 2009 award. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 13, 2018, 08:14 AM IST
Next
Video

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day, 13th Nov, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close