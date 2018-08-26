हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Anil Ambani files 5,000 crore defamation case against National Herald

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group companies have filed a Rs. 5,000-crore defamation suit against Congress-owned 'National Herald', claiming an article published in the newspaper regarding the Rafale fighter deal was "libelous and derogatory".

Aug 26, 2018, 08:44 AM IST
