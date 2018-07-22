हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Another building ready to collapse in Greater Noida

Two buildings collapsed in Greater Noida near Delhi a six-storey under-construction building fell on top of a four-storey next to it. Just on the same place another building is ready to collapse.

Jul 22, 2018, 11:46 AM IST
Next
Video

Heavy rainfall leads to flood like situation in several states of India

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close