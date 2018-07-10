हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visits Mamun Military Station

Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, reached Mamun Military Station to meet the Operational Army Commanders who briefed him on the operational preparedness of the area.

Jul 10, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Minister writes to Governor to rename Allahabad as Prayag

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close