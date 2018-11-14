हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Army guns down Pakistani terrorist; massive cache of arms and ammunition recovered

A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the Army during an encounter in along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector.

Nov 14, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
Next
Video

Live: PM addresses Fintech fest, says financial inclusion now a reality for 1.3 billion Indians

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close