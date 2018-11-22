हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Morning Breaking: Arun Jaitley targets Indira Gandhi; says 'Operation Blue Star a historic blunder'

Union Finance Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that the verdict of a Delhi court, awarding death sentence to one and life imprisonment to another in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, “gives us an opportunity to look back at the legacy of 1984”.

Nov 22, 2018, 08:34 AM IST
