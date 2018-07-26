हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Morning Breaking: Bandh ends in Mumbai, but the real battle lies ahead for CM Fadnavis

The bandh in Mumbai is over, but the real battle lies ahead for CM Fadnavis and his political masters in Delhi.

Jul 26, 2018, 11:02 AM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Imran Khan seems hopeful of becoming the next Prime Minister of Pakistan

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close