Morning Breaking: Bandh in Kashmir against the arrest of Asiya Andrabi

Asiya Andrabi, chief of banned women’s group Dukhtaran-e-Millat, has been arrested and is in Kashmir jail in a case of stone-pelting and arranging a demonstration in the Valley.

Jul 07, 2018, 09:32 AM IST
